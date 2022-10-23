Handelsbanken Fonder AB Decreases Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 496,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 43,293 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.28% of Xylem worth $38,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Xylem by 7.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,738,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,798 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,774,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,600,756,000 after buying an additional 722,396 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Xylem by 53.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,241 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Xylem by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,192,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,181,000 after acquiring an additional 99,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Xylem by 399.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360,214 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xylem alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Xylem from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Xylem from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.89.

Xylem Stock Up 3.1 %

Xylem stock opened at $93.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.05. The company has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.46, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.63. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.08 and a fifty-two week high of $134.29.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.11. Xylem had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $501,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,099 shares in the company, valued at $2,115,385.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Xylem news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $501,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,115,385.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $57,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at $729,997.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Xylem

(Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.