Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 22,679 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,679 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $25,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 124.1% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

BDX opened at $223.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.61. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $215.90 and a 52-week high of $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $244.18 and its 200-day moving average is $248.64.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $235.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.00.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $2,518,735.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,656,424.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $125,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,715. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $2,518,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at $7,656,424.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,160 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,751. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

