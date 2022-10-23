Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,242 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.06% of Moderna worth $32,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the first quarter worth about $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 188.5% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Moderna during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.76% of the company’s stock.
Moderna Stock Performance
NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $128.32 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.03 and a fifty-two week high of $376.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.70.
Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna
In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.94, for a total transaction of $7,717,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,180,861.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.94, for a total transaction of $7,717,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,180,861.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $28,480.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,146.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 631,048 shares of company stock valued at $91,075,782 in the last three months. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have commented on MRNA. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. SVB Leerink upgraded Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $174.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen dropped their target price on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.46.
About Moderna
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.
