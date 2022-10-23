Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,242 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.06% of Moderna worth $32,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the first quarter worth about $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 188.5% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Moderna during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $128.32 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.03 and a fifty-two week high of $376.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.50 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 94.76% and a net margin of 61.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 25.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.94, for a total transaction of $7,717,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,180,861.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.94, for a total transaction of $7,717,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,180,861.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $28,480.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,146.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 631,048 shares of company stock valued at $91,075,782 in the last three months. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on MRNA. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. SVB Leerink upgraded Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $174.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen dropped their target price on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.46.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

