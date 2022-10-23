Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $23,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DE. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $229,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 107.1% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 76.8% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 10.8% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.58.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

Deere & Company Price Performance

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE stock opened at $383.06 on Friday. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $446.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $361.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $354.69.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.32 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.