Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Given New $68.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HLNE. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Hamilton Lane from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Hamilton Lane from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.
Hamilton Lane Trading Up 3.1 %
HLNE opened at $59.09 on Wednesday. Hamilton Lane has a twelve month low of $55.81 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.02.
Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.93%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hamilton Lane
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 360.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 321.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. 64.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Hamilton Lane
Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.
Further Reading
