Guild of Guardians (GOG) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $55.11 Million

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. One Guild of Guardians token can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000976 BTC on major exchanges. Guild of Guardians has a total market capitalization of $55.11 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Guild of Guardians has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Guild of Guardians’ genesis date was May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. Guild of Guardians’ official website is www.guildofguardians.com. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Guild of Guardians is guildofguardians.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Guild of Guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

