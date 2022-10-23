Grin 24-Hour Volume Tops $104,607.00 (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 23rd. Grin has a market cap of $4.90 million and approximately $104,607.00 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0499 or 0.00000256 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Grin has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,504.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000307 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00021265 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.19 or 0.00272720 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00118745 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.71 or 0.00731711 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.64 or 0.00562154 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005113 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.41 or 0.00243100 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official website is grin.mw.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.