Governance OHM (GOHM) Price Tops $2,561.97 on Exchanges

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. In the last seven days, Governance OHM has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. One Governance OHM token can currently be purchased for $2,561.97 or 0.13353771 BTC on major exchanges. Governance OHM has a total market cap of $196.16 million and approximately $33,718.00 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002942 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000326 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,372.16 or 0.27966718 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000559 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010923 BTC.
Governance OHM Token Profile
Governance OHM’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Governance OHM’s official website is www.olympusdao.finance. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao. Governance OHM’s official message board is olympusdao.medium.com.
Buying and Selling Governance OHM
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governance OHM directly using U.S. dollars.
