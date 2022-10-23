Goodman Advisory Group LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 109.4% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $3.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $193.66. 656,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,341. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.82. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $182.88 and a twelve month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

