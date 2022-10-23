Goodman Advisory Group LLC Buys New Shares in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BTI. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 32.9% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 11,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in British American Tobacco by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its position in British American Tobacco by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 27,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

British American Tobacco Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE BTI traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,944,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,118,600. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.52. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $33.62 and a 12-month high of $47.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

British American Tobacco Company Profile

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($45.67) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

