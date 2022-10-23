Globe Life Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.10 Per Share (NYSE:GL)

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Globe Life in a report released on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Bergman now expects that the company will earn $2.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.11. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Globe Life’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Globe Life from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Globe Life from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Globe Life from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.00.

NYSE GL opened at $113.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.11. Globe Life has a one year low of $85.25 and a one year high of $114.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 11.81%.

In other news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 14,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.30, for a total value of $1,475,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Kenneth J. Matson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $2,588,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,285,227.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 14,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.30, for a total value of $1,475,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,963 shares of company stock worth $6,924,008 over the last 90 days. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the second quarter worth $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life in the first quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 216.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 40.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life in the first quarter valued at $90,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

