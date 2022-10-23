Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $235.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.18 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 29.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS.

Shares of GBCI stock opened at $52.55 on Friday. Glacier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $44.43 and a twelve month high of $60.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.23%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 15.4% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

