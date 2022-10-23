Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Sells 147 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,055 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.5% of Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

NYSE UNH traded up $12.85 on Friday, reaching $533.73. 2,896,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,886,238. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $436.00 and a 12 month high of $553.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $522.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $514.03. The stock has a market cap of $499.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.75.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on UNH shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $595.11.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total value of $53,059,422.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 787,372 shares in the company, valued at $420,669,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at $27,224,678.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total value of $53,059,422.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 787,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,669,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,675 shares of company stock worth $68,445,568. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

