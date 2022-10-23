Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Has $204,000 Holdings in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Resolute Forest Products were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management increased its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 40.0% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Resolute Forest Products by 64.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Resolute Forest Products by 146.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Resolute Forest Products by 5.5% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 35,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Resolute Forest Products by 4.6% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 72,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RFP stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.57. 405,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,709. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.40 and its 200-day moving average is $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 2.77. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $21.07.

Resolute Forest Products ( NYSE:RFP Get Rating ) (TSE:RFP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 11.44%.

In other news, SVP Richard Joseph Tremblay sold 7,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $145,274.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 217,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,485,122.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RFP shares. StockNews.com cut Resolute Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Resolute Forest Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, TD Securities cut Resolute Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Resolute Forest Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

