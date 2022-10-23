Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 873 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 68.6% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 350,456 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,755,000 after buying an additional 142,575 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $3,755,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on VRTX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $288.00 to $293.00 in a report on Sunday, October 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.90.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

VRTX traded up $9.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $300.00. 1,467,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,285,059. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $290.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The company has a market capitalization of $76.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.42. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $179.96 and a 1 year high of $305.95.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 38.26%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $537,855.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,192 shares in the company, valued at $11,769,749.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total transaction of $3,565,846.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,598 shares in the company, valued at $30,383,365.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $537,855.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,192 shares in the company, valued at $11,769,749.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 180,757 shares of company stock worth $51,914,102. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.