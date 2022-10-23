GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) Hits Market Capitalization of $376.33 Million

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 22nd. GensoKishi Metaverse has a total market cap of $376.33 million and $529,651.00 worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00001148 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GensoKishi Metaverse Profile

GensoKishi Metaverse’s launch date was January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,709,312,901 tokens. The official website for GensoKishi Metaverse is genso.game. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GensoKishi Metaverse

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GensoKishi Metaverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GensoKishi Metaverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GensoKishi Metaverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

