Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Gencor Industries Stock Down 0.1 %

GENC opened at $9.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.86. Gencor Industries has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $12.95.

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $29.65 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Gencor Industries by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,366,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,879,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in Gencor Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,270,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,059,000 after buying an additional 12,009 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Gencor Industries by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 515,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,303,000 after buying an additional 35,103 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in Gencor Industries by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 476,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,894,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its position in Gencor Industries by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 199,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 6,992 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

