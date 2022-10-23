Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Gencor Industries Stock Down 0.1 %
GENC opened at $9.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.86. Gencor Industries has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $12.95.
Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $29.65 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gencor Industries
About Gencor Industries
Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.
