Gateway Protocol (GWP) Price Down 0.3% Over Last Week

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 23rd. Gateway Protocol has a market cap of $78.31 million and $1.10 million worth of Gateway Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gateway Protocol has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One Gateway Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $2.89 or 0.00014830 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Gateway Protocol Profile

Gateway Protocol was first traded on February 23rd, 2022. Gateway Protocol’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,063,134 tokens. Gateway Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gwprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gateway Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@gw.protocol. The official website for Gateway Protocol is www.gwprotocol.com.

Gateway Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gateway Protocol (GWP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gateway Protocol has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gateway Protocol is 2.84911495 USD and is up 1.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $1,199,411.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gwprotocol.com/.”

