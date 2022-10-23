GateToken Achieves Market Cap of $471.20 Million (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 22nd. One GateToken token can currently be purchased for $4.35 or 0.00022671 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GateToken has a market capitalization of $471.20 million and approximately $2.67 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GateToken has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About GateToken

GateToken (GT) is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,265,077 tokens. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain.

GateToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 108,265,076.62840587 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 4.35013736 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $1,649,290.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

