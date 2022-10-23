Gateley (LON:GTLY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $192.84

Gateley (Holdings) Plc (LON:GTLY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 192.84 ($2.33) and traded as low as GBX 180 ($2.17). Gateley shares last traded at GBX 183.50 ($2.22), with a volume of 45,053 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gateley in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Get Gateley alerts:

Gateley Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £228.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,529.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 192.40 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 202.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.51.

Gateley Increases Dividend

Gateley Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. This is a positive change from Gateley’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Gateley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.50%.

(Get Rating)

Gateley (Holdings) Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial legal and consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Banking and Financial Services; Corporate; Business Services; Employees, Pensions and Benefits; and Property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gateley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gateley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.