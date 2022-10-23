Gateley (LON:GTLY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $192.84

Gateley (Holdings) Plc (LON:GTLY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 192.84 ($2.33) and traded as low as GBX 180 ($2.17). Gateley shares last traded at GBX 183.50 ($2.22), with a volume of 45,053 shares changing hands.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gateley in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.
The stock has a market capitalization of £228.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,529.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 192.40 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 202.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.51.
Gateley Company Profile
Gateley (Holdings) Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial legal and consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Banking and Financial Services; Corporate; Business Services; Employees, Pensions and Benefits; and Property.
