Gas (GAS) Price Up 5.3% This Week

Gas (GAS) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. One Gas token can currently be purchased for about $2.21 or 0.00011512 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gas has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gas has a total market capitalization of $22.39 million and approximately $6.04 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Gas Profile
Gas’ genesis date was July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gas’ official website is neo.org. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Gas
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.
