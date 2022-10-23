FY2022 EPS Estimates for First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Lifted by DA Davidson

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of First Community in a research note issued on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the bank will earn $1.92 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.81. The consensus estimate for First Community’s current full-year earnings is $1.83 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Community’s FY2023 earnings at $2.23 EPS.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of First Community to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Community in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $14.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 million. First Community had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 11.32%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. rhino investment partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Community by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 30,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Community by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in First Community during the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Community during the 2nd quarter worth $552,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in First Community by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 91,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. 49.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. First Community’s payout ratio is 27.23%.
First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.
