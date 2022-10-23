Freeway Token Price Down 55.8% Over Last 7 Days (FWT)

Freeway Token (FWT) traded down 53.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. Freeway Token has a total market cap of $32.14 million and $429,371.00 worth of Freeway Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Freeway Token has traded down 55.8% against the dollar. One Freeway Token token can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,435.32 or 0.27908994 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010900 BTC.

Freeway Token Token Profile

Freeway Token was first traded on November 2nd, 2020. Freeway Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Freeway Token’s official Twitter account is @freewayfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Freeway Token’s official website is freeway.io. Freeway Token’s official message board is medium.com/freewayfi.

Buying and Selling Freeway Token

