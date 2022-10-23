Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$18.75.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FRU. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$19.50 target price on Freehold Royalties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. CIBC cut their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. ATB Capital cut their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Freehold Royalties Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of FRU stock opened at C$16.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. The stock has a market cap of C$2.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.53. Freehold Royalties has a 1 year low of C$10.03 and a 1 year high of C$17.00.

Freehold Royalties Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Freehold Royalties

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This is an increase from Freehold Royalties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is 68.81%.

In related news, Senior Officer David Warren Hendry purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$13.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$67,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$403,500.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

