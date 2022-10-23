Frax Share Achieves Market Cap of $96.77 Million (FXS)

Frax Share (FXS) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. During the last seven days, Frax Share has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. Frax Share has a market capitalization of $96.77 million and $4.01 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax Share token can currently be purchased for about $5.97 or 0.00031070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Frax Share Token Profile

Frax Share was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 tokens. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance/#welcome.

Buying and Selling Frax Share

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system.TelegramWhitepaper”

