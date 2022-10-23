Forward Management LLC Makes New $5.94 Million Investment in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Forward Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,941,000. Prologis comprises approximately 0.6% of Forward Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 14.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.1% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth about $361,000. Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 21.9% during the first quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 7.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Price Performance

PLD stock opened at $103.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.93 and a 200-day moving average of $127.23. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.03 and a 12-month high of $174.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $76.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.31). Prologis had a net margin of 73.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 58.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PLD. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Prologis in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Prologis from $193.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Prologis from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.65.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

