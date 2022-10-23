Forward Management LLC Makes New $439,000 Investment in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Forward Management LLC bought a new position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000. Macerich comprises approximately 0.0% of Forward Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MAC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Macerich by 450.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Macerich by 201.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Macerich during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macerich during the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macerich during the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MAC shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Macerich from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Macerich from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Macerich in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Macerich from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Macerich has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.77.

MAC opened at $9.43 on Friday. The Macerich Company has a 1-year low of $7.40 and a 1-year high of $22.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.39, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.94.

In related news, CEO Hern Thomas E. O bought 11,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $99,789.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 185,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,869.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Macerich news, insider Ann C. Menard purchased 2,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.94 per share, with a total value of $25,005.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,494 shares in the company, valued at $129,576.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hern Thomas E. O purchased 11,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,789.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 185,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,869.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 104,617 shares of company stock valued at $853,909. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

