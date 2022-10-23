Forward Management LLC Has $89.87 Million Stock Position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Forward Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) by 28,941.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,446,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,428,001 shares during the period. ProShares Short S&P500 accounts for approximately 9.8% of Forward Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Forward Management LLC owned 3.11% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $89,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Belmont Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 343.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Bode LLC grew its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 51,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SH opened at $16.44 on Friday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 52 week low of $13.47 and a 52 week high of $17.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.71.

About ProShares Short S&P500

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.