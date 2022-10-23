Forward Management LLC Has $3.52 Million Holdings in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Forward Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 185,000 shares during the quarter. Farmland Partners accounts for approximately 0.4% of Forward Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Forward Management LLC owned 0.48% of Farmland Partners worth $3,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FPI. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Farmland Partners during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Farmland Partners by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Farmland Partners by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Farmland Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Farmland Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

FPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Farmland Partners from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Farmland Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE FPI opened at $13.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,342.00 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.87 and a 200-day moving average of $14.26. Farmland Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.62 and a fifty-two week high of $16.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 1st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is 2,400.00%.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

