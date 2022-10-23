Forward Management LLC Buys New Position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Forward Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 50,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000. Macerich accounts for 0.0% of Forward Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Macerich by 450.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Macerich by 201.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Macerich in the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Macerich in the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Macerich in the first quarter worth approximately $160,000. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Macerich alerts:

Insider Activity at Macerich

In other Macerich news, CFO Scott W. Kingsmore purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.54 per share, with a total value of $30,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,310 shares in the company, valued at $273,777.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kenneth Volk bought 10,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.58 per share, with a total value of $75,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 46,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,683.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott W. Kingsmore bought 4,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.54 per share, for a total transaction of $30,160.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 36,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,777.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 104,617 shares of company stock valued at $853,909 over the last 90 days. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Macerich Price Performance

MAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Macerich from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Macerich from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Macerich from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Macerich in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.77.

Macerich stock opened at $9.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.39, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.29 and its 200 day moving average is $10.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The Macerich Company has a 52-week low of $7.40 and a 52-week high of $22.88.

Macerich Profile

(Get Rating)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.