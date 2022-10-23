Forward Management LLC Acquires 600 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Forward Management LLC increased its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises 0.6% of Forward Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Forward Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. Barclays reduced their target price on American Tower from $290.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on American Tower from $285.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on American Tower from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.50.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of AMT stock opened at $187.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $87.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $235.17 and its 200 day moving average is $247.75. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $294.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.71%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

