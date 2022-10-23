Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Purchased by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 666.7% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on FISV. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Fiserv from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.74. The company had a trading volume of 5,468,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,631,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.87. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $111.84.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 228,553 shares in the company, valued at $22,855,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 228,553 shares in the company, valued at $22,855,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,706 shares of company stock worth $4,266,896 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

