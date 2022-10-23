Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund Stock Performance
SVVC stock opened at $1.31 on Thursday. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $4.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.08.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The investment management company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Firsthand Technology Value Fund had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 359.39%. The firm had revenue of ($3.81) million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Firsthand Technology Value Fund
Firsthand Technology Value Fund Company Profile
Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.
