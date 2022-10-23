Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Stock Performance

SVVC stock opened at $1.31 on Thursday. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $4.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.08.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The investment management company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Firsthand Technology Value Fund had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 359.39%. The firm had revenue of ($3.81) million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Firsthand Technology Value Fund

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Firsthand Technology Value Fund in the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Firsthand Technology Value Fund by 17.0% during the first quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the period. 8.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

