First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $180.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.88 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 28.24%. First Financial Bancorp.’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share.

First Financial Bancorp. Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FFBC opened at $23.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.01. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $26.83.

First Financial Bancorp. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of First Financial Bancorp.

FFBC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens raised their target price on First Financial Bancorp. to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFBC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 1,883.6% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 5,726 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

