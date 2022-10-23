First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on First Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded First Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded First Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

First Bancorp Trading Up 2.2 %

FBNC opened at $40.77 on Thursday. First Bancorp has a one year low of $32.90 and a one year high of $50.92. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.23.

First Bancorp Announces Dividend

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FBNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 29.83%. The business had revenue of $95.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Bancorp

In other news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $26,578.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,302.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in First Bancorp by 2.2% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in First Bancorp by 2.0% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 24,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in First Bancorp by 7.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

