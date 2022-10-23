Financial Survey: Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM) and ProMIS Neurosciences (NASDAQ:PMN)

Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Rating) and ProMIS Neurosciences (NASDAQ:PMN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eliem Therapeutics 0 1 1 0 2.50 ProMIS Neurosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Eliem Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 81.82%. Given Eliem Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Eliem Therapeutics is more favorable than ProMIS Neurosciences.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eliem Therapeutics N/A -29.27% -28.09% ProMIS Neurosciences N/A -137.65% -50.40%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eliem Therapeutics N/A N/A -$47.48 million ($2.16) -1.53 ProMIS Neurosciences $10,000.00 4,950.66 -$9.40 million ($0.98) -5.89

ProMIS Neurosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Eliem Therapeutics. ProMIS Neurosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eliem Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.5% of Eliem Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of ProMIS Neurosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Eliem Therapeutics has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ProMIS Neurosciences has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Eliem Therapeutics beats ProMIS Neurosciences on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eliem Therapeutics

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, neuropsychiatry, epilepsy, and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Its two lead drug candidates are ETX-810 for chronic pain, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial; and ETX-155 for the treatment of major depressive disorder, perimenopausal depression, and focal onset seizures that is in Phase I clinical trial. The company also develops preclinical pipeline programs, such as Kv7 Program for pain, epilepsy, and depression; and Anxiolytic for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder. Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

About ProMIS Neurosciences

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. discovers and develops precision medicine solutions for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, primarily Alzheimer's disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and multiple system atrophy (MSA) in Canada. The company's proprietary discovery platform comprises ProMIS and Collective Coordinates algorithms to predict novel targets known as disease specific epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins. Its lead product candidates include PMN310, a monoclonal antibody (mAb) for toxic oligomers in AD; PMN267, a superoxide dismustase 1 and TAR-DNA binding protein 43 in ALS, as well as alpha synuclein in Parkinson's disease and Lewy body dementia; and PMN442, a mAb targeting toxic a-syn oligomers and seeding fibrils in MSA. The company was formerly known as Amorfix Life Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. in July 2015. ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

