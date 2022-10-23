Financial Insights Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Financial Insights Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% in the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period.

VOO stock opened at $343.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $356.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $366.22. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

