Financial Insights Inc. Purchases New Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1,440.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSEARCA SPHD opened at $40.78 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $49.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.73.

