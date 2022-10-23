Financial Insights Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Financial Insights Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 961.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,614 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 6.2% of Financial Insights Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period.
Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $37.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $53.04.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/17-10/21
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.