Financial Insights Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Financial Insights Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 961.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,614 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 6.2% of Financial Insights Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $37.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $53.04.

