Financial Counselors Inc. Trims Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IJT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,624,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,183,000 after buying an additional 138,479 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 990,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,930,000 after purchasing an additional 21,391 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 291,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,466,000 after purchasing an additional 27,501 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 283,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,862,000 after purchasing an additional 9,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 274,480.9% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 258,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,289,000 after purchasing an additional 258,012 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IJT opened at $105.89 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $100.13 and a 52 week high of $144.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. This is a boost from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

