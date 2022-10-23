Financial Counselors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quaero Capital S.A. purchased a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,203,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 21.8% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 11.7% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Linde by 10.2% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in Linde by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 15,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LIN. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Linde from $346.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.41.

NYSE LIN opened at $288.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.79, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $283.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.03. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $262.47 and a 12 month high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.83%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

