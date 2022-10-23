Financial Counselors Inc. Purchases Shares of 11,505 Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Kings Point Capital Management raised its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 22.7% during the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 127.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of PHO opened at $47.03 on Friday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $61.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.00.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco Water Resources ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%.



PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

