Financial Counselors Inc. Purchases Shares of 11,505 Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Kings Point Capital Management raised its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 22.7% during the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 127.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period.
Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of PHO opened at $47.03 on Friday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $61.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.00.
Invesco Water Resources ETF Announces Dividend
Invesco Water Resources ETF Profile
PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Water Resources ETF (PHO)
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/17-10/21
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.