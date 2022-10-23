Financial Counselors Inc. Purchases 14,517 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 354.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,517 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,153,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $433,000. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 244,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,775,000 after acquiring an additional 49,339 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 87.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 132,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,972,000 after acquiring an additional 61,901 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $41.10 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $38.81 and a 12 month high of $58.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.85 and its 200-day moving average is $45.54.

