Financial Counselors Inc. Grows Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 1,137.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 61.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $137,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 695,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,685,448.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,200 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $137,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 695,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,685,448.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,174,777 shares of company stock valued at $87,165,545. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Stock Up 1.7 %

Blackstone stock opened at $85.43 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.54 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.54.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

