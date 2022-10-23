Financial Advisory Service Inc. Trims Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,970 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 10,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 6,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 3,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $154.15 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $151.03 and a one year high of $193.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.23.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.