Financial Advisory Service Inc. Raises Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,096 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 76,897.5% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,727,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $12,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723,708 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $16,480,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,042 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,467 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,493 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at about $184,619,000. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at about $157,485,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $160.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.61, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.11. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.59 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 619 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $110,101.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 932,807 shares in the company, valued at $165,918,381.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $110,101.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 932,807 shares in the company, valued at $165,918,381.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $353,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,266,367,034.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,158 shares of company stock worth $12,131,361. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRM. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $207.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.45.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

