Financial Advisory Service Inc. Has $604,000 Stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,016 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in UMB Financial by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 2.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,522,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,091,000 after acquiring an additional 31,443 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 260,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,445,000 after buying an additional 28,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 4.8% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 17,324 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total value of $1,706,760.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,938,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,943,188.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 17,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total transaction of $1,706,760.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,938,116 shares in the company, valued at $190,943,188.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total value of $27,113.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,996.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,965 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,799. 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UMB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of UMBF opened at $87.48 on Friday. UMB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $81.57 and a 52-week high of $112.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.87.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $407.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.13 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 17.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on UMB Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on UMB Financial from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on UMB Financial to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

UMB Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

