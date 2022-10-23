Financial Advisory Service Inc. Has $1.14 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 83.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,242 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 23.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 30,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774 shares in the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 58.1% in the second quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 153,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,750,000 after purchasing an additional 56,255 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 142,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after purchasing an additional 9,575 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 49.6% in the second quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 168,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,535,000 after purchasing an additional 55,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance

JMST stock opened at $50.29 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.21 and a twelve month high of $51.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.39 and its 200-day moving average is $50.51.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.