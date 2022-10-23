Financial Advisory Service Inc. Has $1.04 Million Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. lowered its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,348 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $102.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.56 and a 200-day moving average of $106.11. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.89 and a twelve month high of $116.69.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

