Financial Advisory Service Inc. Grows Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horizon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,808,000 after buying an additional 9,269 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of IJH stock opened at $230.29 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $238.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.97.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

